Evanston Township grabbed a 26-6 victory at the expense of Kenosha Indian Trail high school and on August 27 in Wisconsin football.

The Wildkits jumped ahead of the Hawks 20-6 as the fourth quarter started.

Evanston Township opened a towering 20-0 gap over Kenosha Indian Trail high school and at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

