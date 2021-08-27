Waukesha Catholic Memorial handled Antioch 44-8 in an impressive showing in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained on top of Antioch through a scoreless third quarter.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial’s offense roared to a 44-0 lead over Antioch at halftime.

The Crusaders drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over the Sequoits after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.