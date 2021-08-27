Mequon Homestead edged Hartland Arrowhead in a close 23-22 encounter in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on August 27. .

Mequon Homestead hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 16-8 advantage in the frame.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

Hartland Arrowhead came from behind to grab the advantage 14-7 at halftime over Mequon Homestead.

The Warhawks started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over the Highlanders at the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.