Milwaukee Ronald Reagan had no answers as Brookfield roared to a 29-6 victory during this Wisconsin football game.

Brookfield’s leverage showed as it carried a 14-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Knights’ offense darted to a 14-0 lead over the Huskies at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

