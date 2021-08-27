Pulaski didn’t flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Brookfield Central 30-25 on August 27 in Wisconsin football.

There was no room for doubt as Pulaski added to its advantage with a 16-7 margin in the closing period.

The Lancers took the lead 18-14 to start the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders kept a 14-12 intermission margin at the Lancers’ expense.

The Red Raiders opened with a 14-5 advantage over the Lancers through the first quarter.

