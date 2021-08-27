Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Brookfield East passed in a 17-14 victory at West Chicago Wheaton Academy’s expense in Wisconsin high school football action on August 27.

West Chicago Wheaton Academy turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Brookfield East put the game on ice.

The Spartans’ position showed as they carried a 17-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 10-7 at intermission.

The first quarter gave the Spartans a 10-7 lead over the Warriors.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.