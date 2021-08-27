Racine William Horlick scored early and often in a 35-13 win over Burlington in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on August 27.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

Racine William Horlick fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at Burlington’s expense.

The Rebels drew first blood by forging a 19-0 margin over the Demons after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.