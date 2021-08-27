Franklin took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Fond du Lac 39-13 for a Wisconsin high school football victory on August 27.

The Sabers’ leverage showed as they carried a 26-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Sabers’ offense took charge to a 23-6 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

The first quarter gave the Sabers a 16-0 lead over the Cardinals.

