Playing with a winning hand, Germantown trumped Hartford 19-6 in Wisconsin high school football on August 27.

Germantown’s edge showed as it carried a 9-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Germantown’s offense jumped to a 3-0 lead over Hartford at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

