Grafton’s quick advantage forced Cedarburg to dig down, but it did to earn a 40-18 win Friday on August 27 in Wisconsin football action.

Cedarburg and Grafton were engaged in a monstrous affair at 26-10 as the fourth quarter started.

Cedarburg opened a narrow 19-10 gap over Grafton at halftime.

The Black Hawks showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-6 advantage over the Bulldogs as the first quarter ended.

