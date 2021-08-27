No need for worry, Wales Kettle Moraine’s defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 68-0 shutout of Shorewood Shore/Mess on August 27 in Wisconsin football.

Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the fourth quarter.

The Lasers’ force showed as they carried a 68-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Wales Kettle Moraine’s offense struck to a 51-0 lead over Shorewood Shore/Mess at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Wales Kettle Moraine a 37-0 lead over Shorewood Shore/Mess.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.