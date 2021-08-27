Oconomowoc dominated from start to finish in a resounding 33-7 win over Menomonee Falls during this Wisconsin football game.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Raccoons’ offense took charge to a 27-0 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Oconomowoc moved in front of Menomonee Falls 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

