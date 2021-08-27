A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Mukwonago turned out the lights on Whitefish Bay 30-7 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 7-7 final quarter.

Mukwonago’s power showed as it carried a 23-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 16-0.

The Indians jumped on top in front of the Blue Dukes 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.