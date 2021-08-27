A suffocating defensive performance helped Greendale blank New Berlin Eisenhower 24-0 in Wisconsin high school football on August 27.

Recently on August 19 , New Berlin Eisenhower squared up on Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Neither squad scored in the second and final quarters.

The Panthers and the Lions were engaged in a mammoth affair at 24-0 as the fourth quarter started.

The first quarter gave the Panthers a 21-0 lead over the Lions.

