Greenfield broke on top and refused to fold in holding off New Berlin West 14-13 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.

Greenfield moved to a 14-13 bulge over New Berlin West as the fourth quarter began.

Greenfield drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over New Berlin West after the first quarter.

