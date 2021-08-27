A stalwart defense refused to yield as Oak Creek shutout Waterford 35-0 during this Wisconsin football game.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

Oak Creek’s offense thundered to a 21-0 lead over Waterford at halftime.

The first quarter gave Oak Creek a 7-0 lead over Waterford.

