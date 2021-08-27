No need for worry, Brussels Southern Door’s defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 27-0 shutout of Fredonia Ozaukee in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on August 27.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Eagles fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Warriors’ expense.

The Eagles drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.

