It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Milwaukee Pius XI wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 28-20 over Milwaukee St. Thomas More during this Wisconsin football game.

The Popes’ kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 14-6 scoring edge over the Cavaliers.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Milwaukee Pius XI and Milwaukee St. Thomas More locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Had this been a prize fight, Milwaukee St. Thomas More would’ve earned the judge’s decision at intermission, with an 8-7 lead on Milwaukee Pius XI.

The Popes drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Cavaliers after the first quarter.

