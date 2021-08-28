Watertown Luther edged Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran in a close 7-6 encounter in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on August 27. .

No points meant no hope for Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran as it could not cut into its deficit in the third and fourth quarters.

Watertown Luther’s offense jumped to a 7-6 lead over Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran at halftime.

The first quarter gave the Phoenix a 7-0 lead over the Chargers.

