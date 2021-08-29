Early action on the scoreboard pushed Watertown Luther to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7-6 for a Wisconsin high school football victory on August 27.

No points meant no hope for the Chargers as they could not cut into their deficit in the third and final quarters.

The Phoenix’s offense moved to a 7-6 lead over the Chargers at the intermission.

The Phoenix drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Chargers after the first quarter.

