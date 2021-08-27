A sigh of relief filled the air in Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran’s locker room after Friday’s 30-21 win against Waukesha North in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on August 27.

Conditioning showed as the Vikings outscored the Northstars 16-0 in the final period.

The scoreboard showed the Northstars with a 21-14 lead over the Vikings heading into the third quarter.

The Northstars took a 21-7 lead over the Vikings heading to halftime locker room.

The Northstars showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over the Vikings as the first quarter ended.

