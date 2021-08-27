A swift start blazed a winning path for West Allis Nathan Hale during a 14-12 win over Waukesha South at Waukesha South High on August 27 in Wisconsin football action.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Huskies had enough offense to deny the Blackshirts in the end.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Huskies’ offense darted to a 14-6 lead over the Blackshirts at the intermission.

The Huskies drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Blackshirts after the first quarter.

