Wauwatosa West dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 46-31 win over Waukesha West in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on August 27. .

Wauwatosa West moved to a 38-31 bulge over Waukesha West as the fourth quarter began.

The Trojans registered a 30-23 advantage at halftime over the Wolverines.

The Wolverines started on steady ground by forging a 15-8 lead over the Trojans at the end of the first quarter.

