Union Grove showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Williamsville 41-18 during this Illinois football game.

Union Grove took control in the third quarter with a 41-12 advantage over Williamsville.

The Broncos opened an immense 34-6 gap over the Bullets at the intermission.

The Broncos stomped on in front of the Bullets 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

