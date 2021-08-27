Rhinelander showered the scoreboard with points to drown Milwaukee Riverside University 50-22 in Wisconsin high school football on August 27.

Rhinelander took charge over Milwaukee Riverside University when the fourth quarter began 43-6.

The Hodags fought to a 43-0 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

The Hodags darted in front of the Tigers 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

