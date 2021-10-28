No need for worry, New Berlin Eisenhower’s defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 7-0 shutout of Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran for a Wisconsin boys soccer victory on October 28.

In recent action on October 23, New Berlin Eisenhower faced off against Grafton and Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran took on New Berlin West on October 23 at New Berlin West High School. For a full recap, click here.

The first half gave New Berlin Eisenhower a 3-0 lead over Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran.

