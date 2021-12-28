A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Cuba City nabbed it to nudge past Wind Point The Prairie 61-56 in Wisconsin boys basketball action on December 28.

Recently on December 23 , Wind Point The Prairie squared up on Union Grove in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Cubans fought to a 61-56 halftime margin at the Hawks’ expense.

The Cubans opened with a 31-27 advantage over the Hawks through the first half.

