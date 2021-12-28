Sussex Hamilton edged Manitowoc Lincoln in a close 59-54 encounter in Wisconsin boys basketball action on December 28.

In recent action on December 17, Manitowoc Lincoln faced off against De Pere and Sussex Hamilton took on Wauwatosa West on December 17 at Wauwatosa West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.