A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Green Bay Ashwaubenon nabbed it to nudge past Cedarburg 45-44 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 28.

Green Bay Ashwaubenon kept a 45-44 intermission margin at Cedarburg’s expense.

Green Bay Ashwaubenon made the first move by forging a 9-4 margin over Cedarburg after the first half.

