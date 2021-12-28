Kenosha Tremper knocked off Wilmot 52-50 on December 28 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

The Trojans’ shooting jumped to a 52-50 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

The Trojans opened with a 28-18 advantage over the Panthers through the first half.

Recently on December 15 , Kenosha Tremper squared up on Milwaukee Ronald Reagan in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.