Brookfield East edged Slinger in a close 57-48 encounter in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 21, Slinger faced off against West Bend West and Brookfield East took on West Allis Nathan Hale on December 21 at Brookfield East High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.