Milwaukee Pius XI topped Minocqua Lakeland 59-50 in a tough tilt during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.

Milwaukee Pius XI kept a 51-46 intermission margin at Minocqua Lakeland’s expense.

Milwaukee Pius XI made the first move by forging a 36-29 margin over Minocqua Lakeland after the first half.

Recently on December 17 , Milwaukee Pius XI squared up on Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.