Riding a wave of production, West Bend East dunked New Berlin Eisenhower 79-63 on December 28 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball.

In recent action on December 21, New Berlin Eisenhower faced off against Racine William Horlick and West Bend East took on West Bend West on December 17 at West Bend West. For a full recap, click here.

The Suns registered a 79-63 advantage at halftime over the Lions.

West Bend East darted in front of New Berlin Eisenhower 40-30 to begin the second half.

