Whitefish Bay Dominican topped Wind Point The Prairie 74-65 in a tough tilt in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 22, Whitefish Bay Dominican faced off against Milwaukee Pius XI and Wind Point The Prairie took on Racine William Horlick on January 22 at Racine William Horlick High School. Click here for a recap

