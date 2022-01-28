Racine William Horlick grabbed a 76-65 victory at the expense of Kenosha Tremper at Kenosha Tremper High on January 28 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 22, Kenosha Tremper faced off against Milwaukee Riverside University and Racine William Horlick took on Wind Point The Prairie on January 22 at Racine William Horlick High School. For more, click here.

