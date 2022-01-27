Advertisements

Greenfield Whitnall stormed to a first half lead and cruised to an 84-40 win over New Berlin Eisenhower in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 21, New Berlin Eisenhower faced off against Greendale and Greenfield Whitnall took on Greenfield on January 20 at Greenfield Whitnall High School. Click here for a recap

The Falcons registered an 84-40 advantage at intermission over the Lions.

The Falcons made the first move by forging a 34-18 margin over the Lions after the first half.

