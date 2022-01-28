Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran edged New Berlin West in a close 72-63 encounter in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 15, New Berlin West faced off against Milwaukee Ronald Reagan and Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran took on Minneapolis Minnehaha on January 22 at Minneapolis Minnehaha Academy. For more, click here.

