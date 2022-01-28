Village of Pewaukee controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 74-53 victory over West Allis Central for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on January 28.

The Pirates’ shooting struck to a 74-53 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.

The Pirates opened with a 35-28 advantage over the Bulldogs through the first half.

In recent action on January 20, Village of Pewaukee faced off against Milwaukee Pius XI and West Allis Central took on Waukesha Catholic Memorial on January 24 at West Allis Central High School. Click here for a recap

