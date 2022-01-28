Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Racine Case broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 75-53 explosion on Kenosha Indian Trail high school and at Racine Case High on January 28 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

