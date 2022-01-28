Waukesha Catholic Memorial charged Waukesha North and collected a 69-58 victory in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 21, Waukesha North faced off against Oconomowoc and Waukesha Catholic Memorial took on West Allis Central on January 24 at West Allis Central High School. For more, click here.

