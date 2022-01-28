Salem Westosha Central dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 83-51 victory over Elkhorn Area in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on January 28.

In recent action on January 22, Salem Westosha Central faced off against Waukesha West and Elkhorn Area took on Burlington on January 14 at Elkhorn Area High School. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.