Riding a wave of production, Plymouth dunked Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 82-72 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on January 28.

Recently on January 18 , Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran squared up on Brown Deer in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Plymouth’s shooting darted to an 82-72 lead over Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran at the intermission.

Plymouth jumped in front of Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46-40 to begin the second half.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.