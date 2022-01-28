A sigh of relief filled the air in Muskego’s locker room after Friday’s 51-46 win against Waukesha South in Wisconsin girls basketball action on January 28.

Muskego’s shooting jumped to a 32-29 lead over Waukesha South at the intermission.

The Warriors opened with a 23-16 advantage over the Blackshirts through the first half.

In recent action on January 21, Muskego faced off against Hartland Arrowhead and Waukesha South took on West Allis Nathan Hale on January 18 at West Allis Nathan Hale High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

