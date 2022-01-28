Mighty close, mighty fine, Burlington wore a victory shine after clipping Lake Geneva Badger 50-48 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 21, Burlington faced off against Waterford and Lake Geneva Badger took on Mukwonago on January 17 at Lake Geneva Badger High School. Click here for a recap

