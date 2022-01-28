Racine William Horlick handed Kenosha Tremper a tough 51-40 loss on January 28 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 14, Racine William Horlick faced off against Kenosha Bradford and Kenosha Tremper took on Racine Lutheran on January 18 at Kenosha Tremper High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.