Milwaukee Pius XI dominated from start to finish in a resounding 68-27 win over Greendale in Wisconsin girls basketball on January 28.

The Popes’ offense stomped on to a 41-14 lead over the Panthers at the half.

In recent action on January 21, Greendale faced off against New Berlin Eisenhower and Milwaukee Pius XI took on Whitefish Bay Dominican on January 22 at Whitefish Bay Dominican High School. For more, click here.

