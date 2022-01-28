No quarter was granted as Kenosha Indian Trail high school and blunted Racine Case’s plans 65-50 on January 28 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball.

The Hawks’ offense moved to a 52-40 lead over the Eagles at the half.

