New Berlin West knocked off Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran 59-53 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on January 28.

In recent action on January 20, Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran faced off against South Milwaukee and New Berlin West took on Village of Pewaukee on January 14 at Village of Pewaukee High School. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.