Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran dumped Menomonee Falls 37-26 during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 20, Menomonee Falls faced off against Germantown and Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran took on Ripon on January 21 at Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran. For a full recap, click here.

The Chargers registered a 37-26 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

The start wasn’t the problem for Menomonee Falls, who began with a 19-13 edge over Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran through the end of the first half.

