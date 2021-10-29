Green Bay Port’s river of points eventually washed away Milwaukee Marquette University in a 49-14 offensive cavalcade in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 29.

Milwaukee Marquette University was unable to gain ground in the final period, as Green Bay Port cloned its points production 7-7.

Green Bay Port’s authority showed as it carried a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates’ offense stomped on to a 35-7 lead over the Hilltoppers at the intermission.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

